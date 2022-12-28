Seahawks Get Promising Tyler Lockett News

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 31: Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks in action against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter at Lumen Field on October 31, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks might be getting one of their top playmakers back in Week 17.

According to Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, star wide receiver Tyler Lockett was catching passes at practice and didn't appear to be in pain. He thinks that's a good sign that Lockett will play in the biggest game of Seattle's season to date.

Lockett missed the last game for the Seahawks with a hand injury and his presence was definitely missed. The receiving game wasn't the same as DK Metcalf was the only receiver to record over 50 receiving yards.

Lockett is only 36 yards away from securing a fourth-consecutive 1,000-yard season. He currently has 78 receptions for 964 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games.

He'll look to help keep the Seahawks' playoff hopes alive as they come into Sunday's game against the Jets just a half-game out of a playoff spot.

Kickoff will be at 4:05 p.m. ET.