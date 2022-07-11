Seahawks Have Discussed Trading For Jimmy Garoppolo: Fans React

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 23: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

There's a possibility that Jimmy Garoppolo will be staying on the West Coast this season. But could he be moving to another NFC West team?

Appearing on SportsCenter, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said that the Seattle Seahawks have held internal discussions on Garoppolo. They have apparently done their due-diligence while contemplating a trade.

Fowler explained that the Seahawks have talked about how Garoppolo might fit. But they might be waiting for Garoppolo to be released, rather than make a trade for him.

Seahawks fans aren't exactly thrilled by the idea. You'll be hard-pressed to find a single fan who is in favor of a trade. A few think it might be a ploy to lose games and get improved draft position next year:

It's safe to say that Jimmy Garoppolo isn't especially popular as a potential starting quarterback these days. Though for the Seattle Seahawks to be dismissing the idea, it seems especially rough on him.

The Seahawks have Geno Smith and Drew Lock as their top options ahead of training camp. Neither one of the two former second-round picks has particularly distinguished themselves in their NFL careers.

At this point, a trade seems a bit unlikely. Fowler is probably right on the money when he says that teams will wait for the 49ers to cut Garoppolo.

The bigger question is: Will the Seahawks actually pick him up, or did their due-diligence convince them not to make a move at all?