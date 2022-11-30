Seahawks Have Reportedly Claimed Former 1st Round Pick

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Johnathan Abram #24 of the Oakland Raiders during their NFL preseason game at RingCentral Coliseum on August 10, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly claimed safety Johnathan Abram off waivers from the Green Bay Packers, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Abram was selected by the Raiders with a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. A series of injury issues derailed his early career and led to his release after the 2021 season.

The Packers picked up Abram in early November and released him earlier this week.

Through 38 NFL games, Abram has 257 tackles, 12 passes defended and three interceptions.

The Seahawks have some notable injuries at the safety position. Star defensive back Jamal Adams suffered a season-ending knee injury earlier this year. Ryan Neal is questionable to play this weekend with an elbow issue.

We'll see if Abram can find a solid home with the Seattle organization.