Seahawks Insider Has Telling Comment On Russell Wilson

After some severe turbulence earlier this offseason, it seems the Russell Wilson situation in Seattle has calmed down ahead of the 2021 season. That being said, the superstar quarterback’s future with the team could still be in jeopardy if the Seahawks don’t meet his standards in this coming NFL campaign.

According to Seattle insider Joe Fann, Wilson’s time with the franchise will be over if the they don’t improve on last year’s early playoff exit.

“I’m a firm believer if they either continue the status quo or regress, this will be the last year of Russell Wilson in Seattle. I feel very strongly about that,” Fann said on The Morning Roast podcast Thursday.

After he expressed frustrations with the team’s roster construction and lack of pocket protection earlier this offseason, many people believed Wilson’s nine-year run with the Seahawks was coming to an end. His agent even reportedly put together a list of four teams he would like to play for if he were to be traded this offseason.

But if you ask Wilson about that drama now, he’ll tell you it was blown out of proportion.

“I did not request a trade,” Wilson told reporters back in June. “I’ve always wanted to play here.”

While Wilson may be satisfied right now, another failed postseason could cause a flare up of frustrations yet again in 2022.

After starting the season with a 5-0 record, the Seahawks dropped four of their next seven games. Facing off against the Los Angeles Rams in a Wild Card matchup to start the postseason, Seattle capped off its year with a disappointing 30-20 loss. Wilson was sacked five times in the playoff defeat.

2020 may not have delivered the results he’d hoped for, but Wilson is apparently “all in” on the 2021 season.