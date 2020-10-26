Everyone Made The Same Joke About The Seahawks On Sunday Night

Another week, another wild game for the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks and the Cardinals played arguably the craziest game of the season in Week 7. Arizona topped Seattle, 37-34, in a wild overtime affair at State Farm Stadium.

Kliff Kingsbury’s team made a game-winning field goal at the end of overtime to secure the victory. The final kick came after a crazy overtime period in which both teams blew several chances to win. Arizona’s kicker, Zane Gonzalez, finally ended it with a 48-yard field goal for the win.

The NFL world is pretty used to seeing the Seahawks play in crazy games by now. It seems like Russell Wilson is consistently playing in these wild games that always come down to one final play.

Plenty of jokes were being made about Seattle’s tendency to play in non-normal games on Sunday night, but one stood out.

This is from last season, but it went viral again yesterday:

The Seahawks have literally never played in a normal game. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) November 12, 2019

It’s hyperbolic, but it’s also kind of true. The Seahawks just seem to play in crazier games than everyone else. Seattle fans might not love that, but the rest of the NFL world appears to enjoy it.

The Seahawks are set to host the 49ers in another big NFC West game next Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on FOX.