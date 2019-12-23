The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Considering Major Addition At Running Back

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly considering a major addition at the running back position heading into their Week 17 clash against the San Francisco 49ers.

Pete Carroll announced on Sunday night that both running backs Chris Carson and CJ Prosise are out for the season with injuries.

Seattle is reportedly considering a reunion with Marshawn Lynch.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport had the details.

The Seahawks are in desperate need of some depth at the running back position in the wake of Sunday’s devastating injury news.

Lynch, 33, last played for the Oakland Raiders in 2018. His career took off in Seattle, playing for the Seahawks from 2010-15.

Seattle and San Francisco are set to play on Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. E.T.

