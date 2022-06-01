Seahawks Mentioned For Cam Newton: NFL Fans React

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 28: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers have remained steadfast that the door isn't closed on a possible Cam Newton return.

But according to Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick, the Seattle Seahawks are also a team that's shown interest in the former MVP.

NFL fans reacted to the Seahawks potentially making a run at Cam on Twitter.

"I need it!" one user replied.

"Oh hell no," tweeted a Seattle fan.

"Ehhh idk," another said.

"God I hope not," another 'Hawks fan commented.

"No," said one Seahawks podcaster.

"They better not!"

Seahawks fans are likely looking for any glimmer of hope they can get with Drew Lock and Geno Smith competing for the starting job.

But at this point in his career, it's not clear that Cam Newton is a significant upgrade over either of Seattle's QBs.