Seahawks Offensive Lineman Carted Off After Brutal Injury

A Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman suffered a terrible injury on Thursday night against the Chicago Bears.

Starting left guard Damien Lewis was carted off the field after he suffered a leg injury. All of his teammates came onto the field to give Lewis their best wishes as he left the field in an air cast.

If Lewis is out for a significant amount of time, it would be a massive loss for the Seahawks. He's made 29 starts over the last two seasons and has been great as a run blocker and a pass blocker.

Per Brady Henderson, Lewis appeared to have gotten accidentally rolled up by Bears defensive lineman Angelo Blackson.

The Seahawks immediately ruled Lewis out for the rest of the game, which is never a good sign. Head coach Pete Carroll will likely provide an update after the game.

