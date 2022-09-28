Seahawks Place Running Back On Injured Reserve

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 15: A Seattle Seahawks helmet sits on top a locker on the sidelines during the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers on December 15, 2019 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte,NC. (Photo by Dannie Walls/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks have placed veteran running back Travis Homer on the injured reserve, per team insider Bob Condotta.

Homer suffered a ribcage injury during Sunday's Week 3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Homer had collected 18 yards on four rushing attempts and 33 yards on four receptions prior to his injury in Week 3. The fourth-year running back was a third-string option behind starter Rashaad Penny and rookie backup Kenneth Walker III. DeeJay Dallas made his season debut on Sunday.

Penny leads the team in rushing with 141 yards on 32 attempts. No other running back has more than 10 rushing attempts.

The Seahawks signed cornerback Xavier Crawford to the 53-man roster in response to Homer's move to the IR.

Seattle will look to bounce back with an away matchup against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.