Seahawks Player Reacts To The Speculation About Russell Wilson

Ever since Russell Wilson expressed his frustrations with the Seattle Seahawks’ organization earlier this offseason, speculation about potential trade deals have been running rampant.

A few teams have reportedly reached out to the Seahawks’ front office to inquire about the superstar quarterback’s availability, but Seattle was quick to deny any requests. Still, some analysts believe the reported bad blood could eventually be enough to result in a change at the QB position.

On Wednesday’s episode of Good Morning Football, third-year Seahawks defensive end DJ Collier shared his thoughts on the rumors.

“Not buying it at all. He’s a winner man,” Collier said. “Russ is going to be our quarterback for years to come. That’s my take on it.”

After he was selected with the third-round, 75th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, Wilson quickly became the Seahawks franchise quarterback. In 2020, the superstar QB started off the year with what looked like a sure-fire MVP season. Tailing off in the later weeks, Wilson finished the year with 4,212 yards and 40 touchdowns on a career-high 68.8 completion percentage.

In 2019, Wilson signed a massive four-year, $140 million extension with the Seahawks through 2023. But, as one of the eight players in the league with a no-trade clause, the veteran QB could request a trade and dictate his landing spot if he so pleased.

That being said, anything but a return to Seattle would be pretty shocking. Heading into his 10th NFL season, the seven-time Pro Bowler should be sporting a Seahawks uniform yet again in 2021.