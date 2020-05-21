The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Expressing Interest In 2 Veteran RBs

A closeup of Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 28: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks watches his team against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Ford Field on October 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly expressing interest in a couple of veteran NFL running backs as we head deeper into the offseason.

Seattle is reportedly not expecting running back Rashaad Penny to be ready in time for Week 1. Penny suffered a torn ACL injury late in the 2019 season. He was on the bike rehabbing in February, but the road back from an ACL injury is a long one.

So, the Seahawks have reportedly expressed interest in a couple of veteran NFL running backs. One of them is two-time Pro Bowler Devonta Freeman.

Seattle reportedly made an offer to Freeman earlier this offseason. However, it wasn’t up to Freeman’s demands. The former Atlanta Falcons running back remains a free agent.

“The money isn’t lining up. Seattle wants insurance with Rashaad Penny likely out first six games on PUP list. Freeman wants more money than they’re willing to offer,” Corbin Smith reported.

Former Ohio State star running back Carlos Hyde is another running back getting eyed by Seattle.

The Seahawks are expected to have Chris Carson healthy in time for Week 1, but Seattle is clearly interested in strengthening its depth at the position.

Freeman and Hyde are two potential options at running back moving forward for the Seahawks.

