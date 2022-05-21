Seahawks Reportedly Have Surprising Leader For Starting Quarterback

MINNEAPOLIS - NOVEMBER 22: Seattle Seahawks helmets sit on the bench against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome on November 22, 2009 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Fresh off the longstanding Russell Wilson quarterback era in Seattle, the Seahawks are on the hunt for their next QB1.

As it stands right now, the team's two legitimate options are Drew Lock and Geno Smith.

According to Gregg Bell of the Seattle News Tribune, Smith has a slight edge over Lock due to his veteran experience and familiarity with the Seahawks' offense.

"Right now, Geno has done such a good job of carrying over (the offensive principles from 2021)," Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron said, per Bell. "He already had a head start over Drew right there."

Smith stood in as a starting replacement for Wilson on three occasions in 2021. Through that time on the field, the 31-year-old quarterback looked shaky at best — going 1-2 as QB1.

Lock arrived in Seattle this offseason as part of the trade that sent Russell Wilson to Denver. The 25-year-old QB split reps for the Broncos with Teddy Bridgewater this past season.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has been very complimentary of Lock since his arrival in Seattle — even saying he would've been the No. 1 quarterback selected in this year's draft.

Waldron says there's "a long time to go" before they make a decision on a QB1 for the 2022 season.