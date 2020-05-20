Seahawks Reportedly Made Offer To 2-Time Pro Bowl RB

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly looking to add some depth to their running back position ahead of the 2020 season.

Seattle is reportedly not confident in Rashaad Penny’s ability to be ready for Week 1 of the 2020 regular season. Penny has been rehabbing from his ACL injury this offseason.

Penny, 24, suffered a torn ACL injury in early December. He announced in February that he was back on the bike, rehabbing from the injury.

First day on the bike.. blessin🙏🏾 — Rashaad Penny (@pennyhendrixx) February 11, 2020

The Seahawks have reportedly expressed interest in a two-time Pro Bowl running back with Penny’s Week 1 status in doubt.

NFL insider Adam Caplan reports that Seattle has made an offer to free agent running back Devonta Freeman.

Freeman, a two-time Pro Bowl running back, played for the Atlanta Falcons from 2014-19. He made the Pro Bowl in 2015 and ’16 and was a second-team All-Pro in 2015.

Caplan reports that Freeman is seeking a bigger deal than the one Seattle offered. However, the Seahawks are reportedly holding firm on their end.

Man, @caplannfl is on fire @FantasyPts. Just said #Seahawks have made an offer to Devonta Freeman because they don't think Rashaad Penny will be ready for Week 1. Freeman is asking for more than the offer. Seahawks holding their position. — Joe Dolan (@FG_Dolan) May 20, 2020

Freeman rushed for 656 yards and two touchdowns in 2019. He added 410 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

The veteran NFL running back could be a nice addition to Seattle’s offense in 2020, as he’d be a weapon both in the rushing game and in the passing game. However, the two sides will probably need to meet in the middle to get a deal done.