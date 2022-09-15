Seahawks Reportedly Make Signing After Jamal Adams Decision

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 15: A Seattle Seahawks helmet sits on top a locker on the sidelines during the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers on December 15, 2019 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte,NC. (Photo by Dannie Walls/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Just a few days ago, the Seattle Seahawks upset the Denver Broncos in a stunning result.

Seattle spoiled Russell Wilson's return, but it came with a cost. Star safety Jamal Adams suffered a season-ending leg injury during the first half against the Broncos.

Seattle officially placed Adams on injured reserve today and announced a corresponding move. The Seahawks signed former second-round pick Teez Tabor from the Atlanta Falcons practice squad.

Here's more on Tabor, from the Seahawks:

Tabor, a second-round pick out of Florida in 2017, has appeared in 28 games with six career starts for the Lions and Bears, including six games and one start last year in Chicago where he worked with then defensive coordinator and current Seahawks associate head coach-defense Sean Desai. Tabor also spent time on San Francisco's practice squad in 2019, and with the Falcons this year.

Seattle faces off against the San Francisco 49ers this weekend.