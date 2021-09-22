Seahawks Reportedly Signing Former Packers Tight End

According to multiple reports, the Seattle Seahawks have signed former Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger to their practice squad.

The Packers released their former third-round pick on Tuesday after he completed his two-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

And the Seahawks have now added former Packers TE Jace Sternberger to their practice squad. https://t.co/HkvzoHuXLe — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 22, 2021

Through his second NFL season in 2020, the 75th overall pick in the 2019 draft logged 12 catches for 114 yards and a touchdown in 12 games. As a member of the Packers roster in 2021, Sternberger was set to compete for third-string reps with second-year tight end Dominique Dafney behind veterans Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis.

The Seahawks currently have three active tight ends on their 53-man roster: former Ram Gerald Everett, fourth-year Seattle TE Will Dissly and third-string Tyler Mabry, who was elevated from the practice squad earlier this month. Second-year tight end Colby Parkinson will miss a significant chunk of the season on IR with a broken foot.

Sternberger will look to fight his way back onto an NFL roster with the Seahawks as the season goes on.

The Seahawks are scheduled to face the Vikings on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T.