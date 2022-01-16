Seahawks Reportedly Spoke With 1 Team About Russell Wilson Trade

Russell Wilson reportedly plans on exploring his options this offseason.

While the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has said he plans on sticking around and competing for Super Bowls, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says otherwise.

According to the report, Wilson plans on exploring his trade options this offseason. Several notable teams are likely to have interest in the superstar quarterback.

Last year, the Seahawks reportedly spoke with one team about a blockbuster Wilson trade, ultimately deciding to hang onto the quarterback.

“A year ago, Wilson’s agent Mark Rodgers — who did not return several calls seeking comment — made public four teams that Wilson would consider if he would get traded,” Rapoport wrote. “Wilson has a full no-trade clause in his contract, which has two years remaining.

“Ultimately, the Seahawks talked with the Bears about a blockbuster deal and declined to make any trade. While (John) Schneider has famously considered nearly every trade ever presented to him, the questions are the same as last year.”

#Seahawks QB Russell Wilson wants to explore his options, sources say. But will the Seattle brass be on board or will it mirror last offseason with the hope of running it back? My story: https://t.co/v0CESrBiSz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2022

The Bears have since locked up their future quarterback in former Ohio State Buckeyes star Justin Fields.

Perhaps the Seahawks will revisit Wilson trade talks with another team, though.

It’s going to be an interesting offseason in Seattle.