Seahawks Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

The Seattle Seahawks have apparently decided to start the 2022 NFL season with veteran Geno Smith as their starter and Drew Lock as the backup.

But apparently the Seahawks are looking to add just one more quarterback to their ranks. On Thursday, the Seahawks signed free agent quarterback Sean Mannion to their practice squad.

Mannion was released by the Minnesota Vikings earlier this week. He started one game for the Vikings in 2021, throwing a touchdown pass in a Week 17 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

But this isn't Mannion's first run with the Seattle Seahawks. He signed with the team during the 2021 offseason but was released during final roster cuts before signing with the Vikings.

Sean Mannion broke records as the starting quarterback of the Oregon State Beavers from 2011 to 2015. He holds every major Oregon State passing record and his 13,600 passing yards are 12th in FBS history.

Mannion parlayed his success in college into going 89th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft to the St. Louis Rams. He spent four years with the Rams, appearing in 10 games and starting one, before signing with the Vikings in 2019.

Mannion started one game for the Vikings in 2019 and did not play in 2020.

