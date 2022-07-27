Seahawks Signing Longtime Franchise Star To 1-Day Contract

MINNEAPOLIS - NOVEMBER 22: Seattle Seahawks helmets sit on the bench against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome on November 22, 2009 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

The Legion of Boom may be the most well-known part of the vaunted Seattle Seahawks defense, but it had a pair of pretty good linebackers too.

One of them, K.J. Wright, just signed a one-day contract to retire following an illustrious NFL career. On Wednesday afternoon, Wright inked a new deal with the Seahawks allowing him to retire with the team that drafted him.

"K.J. Wright arrived in Seattle in 2011 just hoping to carve out a role on an NFL team," the team said in a statement. "He'll end his career more than a decade later as a Seahawk and as one of the franchise's all-time greats."

In what was his final season with the Seahawks, Wright opened up on what he accomplished with the team.

"It's amazing," he said during the 2020 season. "I've accomplished way, way more than I thought I ever could. When I first came here, I just wanted to play football, but you start playing football, and all these different opportunities start opening up for you, so it's just been amazing. I've done everything I could for this city, and I plan to continue to post-football. I just want to be great in the community, help people and be around football.

Congratulations to Wright on an incredible career.