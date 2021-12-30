Seahawks Star Has Honest Admission On Future With Team

Superstar linebacker Bobby Wagner has been an integral member of the Seattle Seahawks’ defense for 10 seasons.

But with his longtime team coming off its worst season since he was drafted with a second-round pick in 2012, Wagner’s future with the Seattle organization is now uncertain.

Wagner himself recognized that fact during a press conference on Wednesday.

“You think about it,” Wagner said, per ESPN. “You think about what the next year looks like and what the future holds because this was a season that I don’t think we all planned for. We didn’t plan for the season to go this way, so obviously there’s going to be some changes and whether or not I’m part of those changes, I don’t know.”

The final year of Wagner’s three-year, $54 million contract is set to count $20.35 million against the Seahawks’ salary cap in 2022. The Seattle organization could save $16.6 million by releasing or trading the 31-year-old LB prior to the start of next season.

Despite suiting up for a full decade, Wagner is still performing at an elite level. Through 15 games this season, the perennial All-Pro defender leads the NFL with 170 tackles.

The Seahawks are currently 5-10 on the year.