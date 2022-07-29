Seahawks Star Jamal Adams Reportedly Missed Practice Today

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 30: Jamal Adams #33 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates a sack against Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 30, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is still banged up with a hand injury.

Adams didn't practice on Thursday and head coach Pete Carroll confirmed that Adams is set to seek out different opinions on the injury.

“Jamal is going to take some time here, figure it out, (and get some) different opinions on the hand," Carroll said.

This is the same hand that Adams had to have surgery on when he broke three different fingers. There's currently no timetable for Adams to return and it's also unclear if he's going to get surgery.

Adams is coming off a strong 2021 campaign which saw him rack up 87 total tackles (56 solo), two interceptions, and five passes defended.

That came after he signed a massive four-year $72 million extension that made him the NFL's highest-paid safety until Minkah Fitzpatrick took that honor earlier this year.

We'll have to see what the doctors recommend Adams to do.