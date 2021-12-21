Seahawks Get Tough News On WR Tyler Lockett, RB Alex Collins

This week’s COVID-19 delay hasn’t provided much benefit for the Seattle Seahawks.

Despite some initial hope that star wide receiver Tyler Lockett and starting running back Alex Collins would be cleared before tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, the Seahawks will not be removing these offensive weapons from the COVID-19 list.

In fact, none of the team’s positive cases from earlier this week will be elevated, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

Veteran running back Josh Johnson is among the players who are being elevated as COVID-19 replacements.

In addition to Lockett and Collins (who each went to the list on Thursday), the Seahawks placed six players on the COVID-19 list on Sunday — including starting cornerback D.J. Reed and starting right tackle Brandon Shell.

While the Seahawks may not have benefited from this postponement, their opponents certainly have.

Yesterday, the Rams activated inside linebacker Troy Reeder, offensive guard Bobby Evans, offensive tackle Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and cornerback Robert Rochell from the COVID-19 list. Earlier today, the team elevated linebacker Christian Rozeboom and superstar defender Von Miller.

Starting safety Jordan Fuller, starting right tackle Rob Havenstein and starting tight end Tyler Higbee all remain on the LA’s COVID-19 list ahead of tonight’s game.

The Seahawks and Rams will face of at 7 p.m. ET.