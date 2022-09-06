Seahawks Vet Reveals If He Thinks Russell Wilson Should Be Cheered

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 13: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field for warm-up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field At Mile High on August 13, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images) C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

As fate would have it, Russell Wilson returns to Seattle on Sunday as a Denver Bronco after 10 seasons with the Seahawks.

On Tuesday, former teammate Tyler Lockett was asked how he believes Wilson should be received when he comes out of the visiting tunnel at Lumen Field. And it isn't much of a question in the Seahawks receiver's mind:

Per Mike Dugar of The Athletic, "Tyler Lockett knows he can’t control what other ppl will do, but given all that Russ did in this community and on the field, he thinks fans should give Russell Wilson a warm welcome on Monday night."

The Russell Wilson era in Seattle was among the league's best, posting only one losing season in their decade together.

Wilson made nine Pro Bowls, helping guide the Seahawks to a Super Bowl victory in 2013 and was just one throw away from back-to-back rings the following year.

It'll be interesting to see how the 12s receive him following their breakup.