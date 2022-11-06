Sean Doolittle Has Already Made His Free Agency Decision

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: Sean Doolittle #63 and Yan Gomes #10 of the Washington Nationals celebrate their teams 7-2 against the Houston Astros in Game Six of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Sean Doolittle made his free agency decision just one day after the World Series concluded.

The left-handed reliever decided to sign back with the Washington Nationals on a minor-league deal. The deal will also include an invite to spring training next year.

Doolittle looked solid with the Nationals in the early parts of last season before he suffered a UCL injury in his pitching elbow. It made him miss the majority of the season.

He pitched in six games and allowed just one hit while also striking out six batters.

This will be his second straight season with the Nationals after he was with the Reds and Mariners during the 2021 season. Before that, he helped the Nationals win the World Series in 2019 as a closer/set-up pitcher.

For his career, Doolittle has a 26-24 overall record with a 3.20 ERA and 522 strikeouts.