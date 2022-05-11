Sean Marks Has Honest Comment About Brooklyn Nets "Culture"

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 23: Center court sports the Brooklyn Nets logo prior to the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Barclays Center on November 23, 2012 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

In 2018, the 42-40 Brooklyn Nets were the envy of the NBA when it came to building a culture.

After three straight 20-win seasons, the Nets made the postseason behind the steady development of young players like Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen. As well as the emergence of point guard D'Angelo Russell. With veteran leadership to help guide that.

Fast forward four years, and Brooklyn's culture is unrecognizable. Nets GM Sean Marks even acknowledged as much Wednesday. Telling ESPN's Nick Freidell, strengthening the team's identity is the No. 1 priority this summer:

Did we take a step back? Without a doubt. The culture isn’t what it once was.

The Nets culture is one of the things Kevin Durant cited when he signed on to come cross-country to Brooklyn.

However, in order to land stars like KD and Kyrie Irving, a lot of the players that laid the brick for that had to go.

Now after a season that saw Kyrie miss the majority of the season due to his vaccination status, James Harden force his way out and Ben Simmons seemingly refuse to play basketball; there's a lot to rebuild in the borough of Brooklyn.