Look: NFL Coach Spotted Using Cellphone Walking Off The Field

An NFL head coach was spotted talking on the cellphone as he walked off the field at halftime on Sunday, but there’s a perfectly reasonable explanation for it.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott was seen talking on the cellphone as he walked off the field at halftime against New England.

Naturally, with the Bills playing the Patriots, the conspiracy theorists were out on social media. New England fans wanted answers immediately. You can bet that if Bill Belichick was seen talking on the cellphone, opposing fans would go crazy right away.

Sean McDermott on a cell phone on running to the locker room at halftime? Don’t know if that’s a Covid interview thing or if there’s something personal going on but if this was Bill Belichick everyone would be screaming about a conspiracy pic.twitter.com/1ikPyGGkPH — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) November 1, 2020

Because Sean McDermott just ran off the field with a cell phone to his ear. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) November 1, 2020

Settle down, though, everyone. McDermott was just doing a halftime interview, according to the Buffalo News.

Because of Covid-19 restrictions, the NFL has limited the number of people allowed on the sideline to as few as possible and is considering expanding the allowed bench area to keep players and coaches farther apart. Among those people no longer allowed are sideline reporters from the TV network. McDermott spoke to CBS sideline reporter Evan Washburn on the phone as he headed inside, rather than speaking with him in person to minimize contact. He was scheduled to speak to Patriots coach Bill Belichick as well.

That was a fun 15 minutes or so speculating on social media, though.

The Bills, meanwhile, lead the Patriots, 21-14, early in the fourth quarter.