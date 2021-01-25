Sean McDermott Explains Why He Kept Kicking Field Goals

The Bills scored the first nine points and the last nine points of Sunday’s AFC Championship game. But, it was the time in between those runs that ultimately spelled disaster for Buffalo.

After the hot start for Josh Allen and the offense, Kansas City quickly put the Bills’ Super Bowl dreams to bed with a massive 38-6 run. The only six points coming from Buffalo in the second and third quarters were field goals at each end of halftime.

The first field goal came off a 4th-and-goal opportunity from the 2-yard line and the next off a 4th-and-3 from the eight. Had Sean McDermott elected to leave his elite offense on the field for just one of these golden opportunities, the entire complexion of the game could’ve been shifted.

When asked about his reluctance to roll the dice with his offense, McDermott had a simple answer.

“I thought about going for it on both occasions. Maybe if I had to do it over again, I would have went for maybe one of them,” McDermott said, per ESPN. “But the one before the half, I wanted to get points. We were having trouble coming up with points, and I wanted to at least have something to show for it going into the half, especially knowing they were getting the ball after half. I’ll look back at that and reevaluate that, especially the one after half there, and as an entire team, we’ll learn from the experience.”

In an effort to not leave points on the board, McDermott may have done just that. Trading field goals for inevitable Patrick Mahomes touchdowns is never a wise decision.

With the 38-24 loss, Buffalo capped of a conference championship night marred with field-goal “what ifs.”