Sean McDermott Has Friday Update On Josh Allen

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Head coaches Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills high fives quarterback Josh Allen #17 after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the NFL game at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Bills defeated the Rams 31-10. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott provided an injury update for Josh Allen on Friday.

McDermott says the team is still taking the injury "one day" and "one hour" at a time. The team will decide if he's ready to practice as today's start time approaches, per Bills insider Alaina Getzenberg.

Allen has missed the last two practices with a UCL injury in his right throwing elbow. The superstar quarterback suffered this injury during the Bills' disappointing Week 9 loss to the New York Jets.

Allen is currently listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings. His activity (or lack thereof) in today's practice should serve as a good indicator of his likelihood to play this weekend.

Case Keenum will be the Bills' signal caller if Allen is unable to go on Sunday.

Stay tuned for the final injury report later this afternoon.