Sean McDermott Has Hilarious Reaction To Bills Turnovers

Despite their overall success in the 2022 regular season and playoffs so far, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have struggled with turnover issues.

During the Bills' Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins, Allen threw two interceptions and lost one fumble.

On Wednesday, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott was asked why his team has struggled to hold on to the ball as of late.

"I think I was going to church more then than I have been of late," he joked. ""I'll be there twice this week."

The Bills have a big challenge ahead as they face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in their Divisional Round. The Bengals had the sixth-best turnover differential in the NFL during the regular season. They forced two turnovers (one interception, one fumble) in last week's Wild Card win over the Ravens.

Allen and the Buffalo offense will need to take care of the ball if they want to take down one of the hottest teams in the league.

Sunday's game will kickoff at 3 p.m. ET in Orchard Park.