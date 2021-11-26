Sean McDermott Has Telling Comment About CB Tre’Davious White

The Buffalo Bills may have lost Pro-Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White for a “significant” period of time. During the second quarter of last night’s 31-6 blowout win over the New Orleans Saints, the veteran defender went down with a non-contact knee injury.

White will undergo testing sometime in the next few days to determine the severity of the injury. But given the non-contact nature of the play, things are not looking great for the former league interception leader.

After the game, head coach Sean McDermott said “We pray he’s back” sometime this season, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

This statement doesn’t exactly inspire confidence that White will be back anytime soon.

From @GMFB: #Bills Pro Bowl CB Tre'Davious White suffered a non-contact knee injury last night and coach Sean McDermott said, “We pray he’s back.” Tests coming for the star defender. pic.twitter.com/7RwBmIMjNi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2021

As the leader in the Bills’ secondary, Tre’Davious White was in the midst of yet another solid season in Buffalo. Through 11 starts, the 2019 All-Pro corner had 41 tackles, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble, six passes defended and one interception.

White was replaced by backup CB Dane Jackson.

Stay tuned for updates on White’s injury status.