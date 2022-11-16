Sean McDermott Provides Wednesday Update On Josh Allen

FOXBOROUGH, MA - DECEMBER 23: Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills looks on during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Going into Week 10's game, there wasn't much optimism that Josh Allen would be able to through his UCL injury.

Now, according to Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg, head coach Sean McDermott says that the star QB will once again be limited in Wednesday's practice.

Allen has struggled of late when it comes to playing four consecutive quarters of good football and has turned the ball over quite a bit in some of the game's critical moments.

How much of that can be linked back to Allen's throwing arm injury is unknown. But without much of a running game to speak of in Buffalo, the offense has relied on Allen to make a lot of plays (which he usually does).

Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper's 2023 season is in jeopardy after suffering a UCL tear in his elbow. Knocking on wood that the Bills QB is able to avoid a similar fate as he guts through it another week.