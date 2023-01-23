Sean McDermott Reacts To Stefon Diggs' Sideline, Postgame Behavior

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 23: Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills looks on against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Bills head coach Sean McDermott had his player's back when asked about Stefon Diggs' visible frustration on the sideline in Sunday's loss.

Diggs appeared to be upset with Josh Allen for missing him when he was open on a broken play late in the second half.

Speaking to media members in the postgame press conference, here's what McDermott had to say about the situation:

That's what makes him good, is what you saw. He's very competitive - like we all are - and we work extremely hard at these jobs be the best we can possibly be. And it hurts and I wouldn't want a guy that doesn't hurt. He put it all on the line out there, we put it all on the line and tonight it wasn't good enough.

The Bills were thoroughly dominated by the Bengals all afternoon. Diggs finished with just four catches and 35 yards on 10 total targets.

It's a tough one to swallow for a team and a city in Buffalo that's been through so much over the past year.