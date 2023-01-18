Sean McDermott Shares New Update On Damar Hamlin

FOXBOROUGH, MA - DECEMBER 23: Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills looks on during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

The good news continues regarding Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Per ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg, "[Head] coach Sean McDermott said that Damar Hamlin has been in the building now almost daily." Which is a wonderful sign considering the series of events that unfolded just 16 days ago.

Getzenberg followed-up that McDermott said Hamlin coming to the facility started more today and yesterday and that the 24-year-old is beginning to "dip his toe" into getting back on the road to being himself again.

Hamlin was the talk of the sports world after suffering cardiac arrest on the field during a Monday night game against the Bengals, which was eventually canceled with his life hanging in the balance.

Now, nearly three weeks later, the Bills are set to face Cincinnati again in the divisional round of the playoffs with a conference championship berth on the line.

What a scene it would be if he was in the house for that one.