Sean McVay Admits 1 Regret From The Jared Goff Trade

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 20: Head coach Sean McVay speaks with Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter of a game against the New York Jets at SoFi Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

After the 2020 season, Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams traded Pro Bowl quarterback to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford. While the move may have seemed like a no-brainer at the time, that didn't make it an easy one for McVay.

In a recent interview, McVay lamented that there wasn't better communication about his feelings for Goff. He made it clear that he had tons of respect and appreciation for Goff and that it was a tough decision to trade him.

“That was a hard thing for me because the thing that’s more important than anything is being a good communicator — clear, open, and honest. Making sure people aren’t caught off guard and really having respect for the players and the coaches for what they have to do. And I wish that there had been better in-person communication,” McVay said.

“The one thing that hurt me is that I would never want anything to be misunderstood about my appreciation, my respect for Jared. Was it a tough decision? Yes. Were there some things that I could’ve handled better in terms of the clarity provided for him? No doubt..."

Sean McVay said he also regrets that he didn't have the heart to tell Jared Goff face-to-face when the team was on the verge of trading him and explain where the team stood with him. He feels that he should have handled it better as the leader of the Rams.

“But, I care about Jared. He sure as hell did a lot of good things. And I think the thing that shows what a stud, what a class act he really is, is one of the best text messages I got after the Super Bowl was from Jared Goff. And so, I think the further we get away, the more appreciation that we’ll have for the great four years that we did have together — because there were a lot of really good times…

"But all in all, just the better communication, better clarity is what I would’ve wanted. And I didn’t like the outside narrative, but I think he knows where my heart was. And I was glad we were able to connect, sit down, be honest with each other, and I think we both have a lot of respect for each other. And I wish I’d handled it better as a leader for him.”

Ultimately, Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and the Rams won a Super Bowl, the Lions got valuable draft capital to rebuild their team, and Goff got lowered expectations.