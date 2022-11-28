Sean McVay Announces Brutal Injury News For Allen Robinson

Thousand Oaks, CA - May 23:Rams Allen Robinson II, #1, during the first day of organized team activities Monday, May 23, 2022. (Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams are down another wide receiver after Sunday's news.

Per The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, "Sean McVay says Allen Robinson’s foot injury is gonna need surgery and he’s out for the year. Happened late in the day Friday."

Robinson was listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs and now after just one week of being WR1 with Cooper Kupp on IR, his season will come to an end.

The Rams signed Robinson to a three-year, $46.5 million deal back in March after four years toiling away in Chicago.

One of the most underrated wide receivers in the NFL, LA didn't get the return on investment they imagined in Robinson's first year with the team. Hopefully, the former Pro Bowl wideout is able to bounce back with a big year in 2023.

For now, his season ends with just 33 catches for 339 yards and three touchdowns across 10 starts.