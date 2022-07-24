Sean McVay Announces Decision Change For Jalen Ramsey

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Jalen Ramsey #20 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

There's been a brewing situation on the Los Angeles Rams over the availability of star cornerback Jalen Ramsey ahead of training camp. But today head coach Sean McVay clarified the situation.

According to ESPN's Sarah Barshop, McVay said that the Rams will not be placing Ramsey on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. McVay explained that doctors cleared Ramsey to participate in "above the neck" drills.

Per the report, Ramsey would not have been able to participate in those drills if he were on the PUP list.

The Rams still could have pulled Ramsey off the PUP list any time they wanted to. There's no guarantee that he'll be a full participant in all practices or the preseason either.

Jalen Ramsey is coming off five straight Pro Bowls and back-to-back First-Team All-Pro selections. He played a big role in the Rams' Super Bowl run last year, making four passes defended and 13 tackles in the postseason.

So it stands to reason that the Rams are more willing to be gentle with how he manages his body ahead of a given season. He's one of the NFL's biggest difference-makers at cornerback.

Ramsey has been a model of health on gameday though. He's missed only two games in his last two full seasons with the Rams and just six in his six-year career.

