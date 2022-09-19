Sean McVay Announces Rams Player Is Out For The Year

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

After making his first career start, Sean McVay says offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum will be out the rest of the season.

According to Rams beat reporter Jourdan Rodrigue, "Anchrum is out for the year, per McVay."

Adding, "Kendrick, Rochell available if BOTH Hill, Durant can’t go. McVay isn’t sure on Durant but doesn’t sound like Hill will be back this week."

Just two plays into his debut, Anchrum suffered a fractured fibula and is headed for surgery.

The former Clemson Tiger was drafted by the Rams in the seventh round back in 2020 and has appeared in 14 games for LA.