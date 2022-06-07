Sean McVay Announces Rams Rookie Suffered Broken Foot

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed some bad news about one of the team's rookies.

Rookie running back Kyren Williams reportedly suffered a broken foot. According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Williams underwent surgery on that foot this week.

"Rams’ HC Sean McVay said rookie RB Kyren Williams, a fifth-round pick from Notre Dame, underwent surgery on the foot he broke during practice last week," Schefter said on Twitter. "He is expected to return during training camp."

Following a standout career at Notre Dame, the Rams made Williams a fifth-round pick during the NFL draft just over a month ago. He was expected to compete for a solid role among a banged up Rams backfield.

Cam Akers and Darrell Williams have both dealt with injuries during their young careers. Williams was expected to compete for the backup role, but that won't be possible - at least not for a while.

Hopefully he can get back to full strength before the 2022 season kicks off.