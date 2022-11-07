Sean McVay Announces Significant Rams Changes Will Be Made

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Following a second straight loss on Sunday, Rams head coach Sean McVay says something's got to give.

Speaking to the media after the game, McVay took accountability. Saying, it's simply "not good enough."

“Not good enough, not even close to good enough, and I’m a part of that," the coach said. “Changes have to be made. [And I'm] a part of that too."

The Rams fell to Brady's Bucs on a last-second drive after scoring just 13 points against the struggling Tampa Bay D. Despite their star power, LA's offense has scored a combined 27 points over the past two games, and has scored more than 20 just twice this season.

Seemingly the only bright spot on that side of the ball for the Rams is Cooper Kupp who's having another great statistical campaign.

But quarterback Matthew Stafford hasn't looked like himself and despite Darrell Henderson's best efforts there's no run game to speak of.

McVay didn't elaborate on the "changes" that need to happen, but the reigning Super Bowl champs are just one loss away from being in the basement of the NFC West.