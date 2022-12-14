Sean McVay Asked If Cooper Kupp Will Play Again This Season

Cooper Kupp is still on the injured reserve after suffering a high-ankle sprain in mid-November.

The Rams have almost been statistically eliminated from the postseason and have just four games remaining on their regular-season schedule.

On Tuesday, head coach Sean McVay was asked if we'll see Kupp back on the field at some point this season.

McVay said he would be "hard pressed" to see a situation where that could be the case.

Kupp notched a historic season in 2021, winning the rare triple crown by leading the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He continued that success into the postseason, winning Super Bowl MVP in the Rams' title victory.

Despite playing in just nine games this season, Kupp is still by far the Rams' leading receiver with 812 yards and six touchdowns on the year.

The Rams will face off against the Green Bay Packers in a Week 15 matchup on Monday night.