Sean McVay Had Blunt Postgame Message For Jared Goff

The Los Angeles Rams suffered a disappointing 23-20 loss to San Francisco on Sunday evening.

As always, Aaron Donald and company delivered. The Rams defense recorded two fumble recoveries, two sacks, one interception and a touchdown. It was LA’s offensive struggles that ended up costing them the game — specifically in the turnover column.

Jared Goff alone coughed up the ball three times: twice on interceptions and once on a fumble.

Head coach Sean McVay expressed his frustration with Goff’s carelessness in a postgame interview.

“Our quarterback has got to take better care of the football.”

To give the quote more context, McVay was answering a followup question regarding specific commonalities in the team’s turnovers.

But, the coach’s criticisms are more than warranted. Goff has now fumbled the ball in five straight games — four of those fumbles were lost. On top of that, the young quarterback has also thrown 10 interceptions this year. Sunday’s poor performances brings him to a grand total of 14 turnovers on the season.

At 7-4, the Rams currently sit at second place in the NFC West — one half game behind the division-leading Seahawks. Los Angeles will need better performances from their QB moving forward if they want to hold their spot in the competitive division.

LA will travel to Arizona next week to take another divisional rival. If the Rams fall to the Cardinals on Sunday, the two teams will be locked up in second place at 7-5.