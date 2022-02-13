In Photos: How Sean McVay Reportedly Met His Fiancee

Sean McVay is only 36 years old, but don’t count on the Los Angeles Rams head coach being an NFL lifer.

Earlier this week, McVay admitted that he’ll probably step away from the game sooner than many expect him to.

McVay is getting married this summer to his fiancee, Veronika Khomyn. He’s looking forward to starting a family and wants to be around his kids.

“I love this so much that it’s such a passion, but I also know … what I’ve seen from some of my closest friends, whether it’s coaches or even some of our players,” McVay said this week. “I’m gonna be married this summer, I want to have a family and I think being able to find that balance but also be able to give the time necessary — I have always had a dream about being able to be a father, and I can’t predict the future, you know?”

While McVay reportedly won’t be retiring this season, it could come soon. He could reportedly make the jump into television, which offers a far more relaxing schedule.

McVay and his fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, have been dating since his Washington Redskins days. They reportedly met while he was coaching in D.C. and while she was a student at nearby George Mason University.

McVay, a former Washington Redskins assistant coach, proposed to his now-fiancee in 2019. He popped the question overseas in France.

The happy couple was originally scheduled to get married during the pandemic, but they had to push the wedding back.

McVay’s fiancee is a luxury real estate agent, but she finds plenty of time to travel the country supporting the Rams.

Thankfully, the Super Bowl is at home.

Kickoff between the Rams and Bengals is set for 6:30 p.m. E.T. The game will be airing on NBC.