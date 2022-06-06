Sean McVay Got Married This Weekend: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams greets his fiance Veronika Khomyn before the game against the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium on November 7, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

2022 has been a huge year for Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. After winning his first Super Bowl in February, he kicked off his summer by getting married.

Over the weekend, McVay tied the knot with longtime fiancee Veronika Khomyn. But it was the wedding itself that really has people buzzing.

McVay went all out on the wedding in more ways than one. He had a Lombardi Trophy wedding cake, danced on stage to a Tupac Shakur rap and had some of his rowdiest current and former players in attendance.

NFL fans couldn't be happier with how amazing the scenes from the wedding were. Just about everyone is praising McVay for putting on a unique wedding that no other head coach would possibly be brave enough to have:

It's no secret that Sean McVay is one of the NFL's most colorful characters. Between how animated he gets on the sidelines, how outspoken he is at press conferences, and his fondness for social drinking, he's become a fan favorite throughout the league.

It also doesn't hurt that McVay is one of the NFL's most successful coaches over the past five years.

In just five seasons he's gone 55-26 with three NFC West titles and two Super Bowl appearances plus his recent title win.

And at the young age of 36 he stands to be a consistent force in the NFL for many years to come.