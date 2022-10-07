Sean McVay Had Sad Admission About Rams Practice Today

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams are set to face an unfortunate reality this weekend.

As the reigning Super Bowl champions prepare for Sunday's Week 5 home matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, they're practicing their silent count with extra piped-in crowd noise.

"Sean McVay says the Rams did feel the need to practice their silent count/are preparing for the possibility of a silent count on offense this week. Extra-loud sound at practices etc," team insider Jourdan Rodrigue reports.

This won't be the first (or last) time the Rams are forced to use a silent count in their own home stadium. When the team hosted the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium in Week 1, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles offense were forced to operate under heavy opposing crowd noise.

The Cowboys have one of the largest fanbases in the nation — meaning Sunday's game will be packed full of invading enemy fans.

The Rams are 1-1 at home so far this season, losing to the Bills in Week 1 and sneaking past the Falcons in Week 2.