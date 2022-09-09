Sean McVay Has Honest Reaction To Rams Blowout Loss To Bills

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Going into Thursday night's 2022 NFL season opener, the Buffalo Bills were one of the most popular bets to win the Super Bowl.

They showed why. Buffalo dismantled the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams by a final score of 31-10.

The Rams offense struggled in the second half and couldn't keep pace with Josh Allen and the Bills. Following the loss, head coach Sean McVay had an honest reaction to the beatdown.

Here's what he said, via ESPN:

"When you look at a lot of the ways that this game unfolded, [I] feel a huge sense of responsibility to this team," McVay said. "We weren't ready to go. I take a lot of pride in that, and that's on me. I've got to do better. There were a lot of decisions that I made that I felt like didn't put our players in good enough spots. So it was a humbling experience, but we're going to stay connected. We're going to all look inward. We're going to do a better job moving forward."

Next up for the Rams is a context against the Atlanta Falcons.

Can they bounce back?