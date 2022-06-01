Sean McVay Has Promising Update On Aaron Donald Contract

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams reacts with Aaron Donald #99 during the second half of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay gave an encouraging update on the ongoing contract discussions between the team and superstar pass rusher Aaron Donald.

During a recent appearance on the I AM ATHLETE podcast, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year said he'd be "at peace" with retiring if he and the Rams can't come to a contract extension agreement.

That being said, McVay says things are "trending in the right direction" and that none of these recent comments from Donald are "new news" to the team.

McVay is "optimistic" that Donald will be present at mimicamp later this offseason, per Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue.

Donald, 30, still has three years remaining on the six-year, $135 million deal he signed with the Rams in 2018. But given his performance over the past few seasons, he's looking for a big-time extension ahead of the 2022 season.

Donald is coming of his seventh-straight All-Pro selection and a title-sealing performance in the Super Bowl. He's been one of the best players in the league for almost a decade, and he's looking to be paid as such.

Under his current contract, Donald is set to make $14.25 million through the 2022 season.

Given these comments from McVay, it appears the Rams are willing to pay their superstar defender.