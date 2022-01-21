Sean McVay Has Telling Comment About Odell Beckham Jr’s Rams Future

When Odell Beckham Jr. joined the Los Angeles Rams midway through the 2021 season, no one was quite sure how the wide receiver’s LA career would pan out. But after eight regular-season games and one postseason contest with Sean McVay’s squad, it’s clear that OBJ has found a solid fit in Southern California.

According to a recent report from Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, McVay said Beckham is “a great teammate,” and hopes he returns to the team in 2022.

Sean McVay was asked a lot about OBJ today; continued to reiterate how much he loves being around him, efforts as a “great teammate”, would like for him to be a part of Rams in the future. When Beckham was signed, reported that team was already interested in longer-term tenure. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) January 21, 2022

Beckham signed a one-year contract with the Rams earlier this year and becomes a free agent in March.

Through his eight regular-season games with LA, OBJ logged 305 yards and five touchdowns on 27 receptions. In the Rams’ Wild Card win over the Cardinals, he reeled in four catches for 54 yards and a score.

Beckham has served as an excellent replacement for star wide receiver Robert Woods, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear just after the former Browns wideout joined the team.

The Rams will face off against the defending-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a divisional round matchup on Sunday afternoon.