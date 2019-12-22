Sean McVay Reportedly Considering Major Changes To Rams In 2020

The 2019 NFL season did not go as planned for the Los Angeles Rams. Sean McVay is trying to make sure that doesn’t happen again in 2020.

McVay’s team was eliminated from postseason contention in brutal fashion on Saturday night. Los Angeles fell to San Francisco on a game-ending field goal after a terrible blown coverage on a long third down attempt.

The Rams’ head coach was distraught on the sideline.

“I’m proud of the way we battled and fought, but I’m sick that we didn’t come out with the result, and I’m sick that we won’t be in the postseason,” McVay told NFL.com after the loss. “Our season will end next week, and it’s a sickening feeling — and one that will drive me… Every. Single. Freaking. Day… until next season arrives, and we finally get to come out and take another swing.”

McVay is reportedly considering major changes to his Rams’ team heading into 2020.

“Multiple sources expect there to be a shakeup on McVay’s coaching staff, perhaps including veteran defensive coordinator Wade Phillips,” NFL.com reports.

This would be a significant move for McVay’s team. Phillips is one of the most-respected defensive coordinators in the NFL.

Changes often come after disappointing non-playoff seasons, though, and the Rams are not immune to that.