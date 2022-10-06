Sean McVay Makes His Opinion On Micah Parsons Very Clear

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Offensive-minded coaches like Sean McVay have their work cut out for them when they face off against an elite talent like Micah Parsons.

Ahead of Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, the Rams head coach shared his thoughts on the second-year defensive prodigy.

"The versatility, the explosiveness, the complete player. Can play the line of scrimmage, off the line of scrimmage.. .a playmaker in its purest form. He’s a guy that can affect the game in a lot of different ways," McVay said, per NFL insider Jori Epstein. "He’s special."

Fresh off a Defensive Rookie of the Year season in 2021, Parsons is off to another fantastic start in 2022. The former No. 8 overall pick already has 14 tackles, 4.0 sacks and nine QB hits through the first four games of the season.

The Cowboys have won three straight games heading into this Week 5 matchup. The Rams are coming off a disappointing Monday night loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Sunday's game will kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET in SoFi Stadium.