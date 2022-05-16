Sean McVay Makes His Opinion On Odell Beckham Very Clear

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is a big fan of Odell Beckham Jr.

McVay spoke to Rich Eisen on the Rich Eisen Show last Thursday and even confirmed that he would like the team to re-sign Beckham.

"Oh, of course. I really want Odell back on our team," McVay said. "He's a guy that, in a short amount of time, we were able to develop a really special relationship. I thought he brought a great spark to our team. I thought he played really well. He's a great teammate. Without a doubt, want to get Odell back here. That's the goal and continuing to work toward a solution of him re-signing with the Rams."

The Rams brought OBJ in halfway through the 2021 season after he was cut by the Cleveland Browns.

He ended up being a big factor for the Rams as he helped them win the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals. He finished with 305 yards and five touchdowns for the regular season.

In the playoffs, Beckham Jr. racked up 288 yards and two touchdowns off 21 receptions.

He won't be available until after the regular season starts due to tearing his ACL again in the Super Bowl. That said, he'll be quite the addition once he's healthy.