Sean McVay Has 2-Word Description Of Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford hasn’t been a member of the Los Angeles Rams for very long, but the veteran NFL quarterback has clearly made quite the impression on the team’s coaching staff.

The Rams made arguably the biggest move of the NFL’s offseason when they traded Jared Goff and draft picks to the Lions for Stafford. Some in the league questioned the move, as Stafford has yet to make a deep playoff run.

However, it’s clear that the Rams are extremely high on Stafford and believe he can lead them to a Super Bowl.

Rams head coach Sean McVay used two words to describe his new quarterback: “Bad motherf—er.”

McVay further explained to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer:

“Whatever people say about him, as good as it can be, he’s even better than advertised. It makes sense to him. The guy’s ability to see the game, his ability to draw on his experiences, the feel that he has, it’s pretty special and unique. And man, his feel for people, his authentic way of connecting with his teammates, his coaches, this guy, it’s great being around him,” McVay explained.

It will be fun to watch Stafford in McVay’s offense this fall, that is for sure.